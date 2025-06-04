Bills Central

Joe Brady voices approval for Brandon Beane's $29 million addition to Bills' offense

Speaking at OTAs in Orchard Park, the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator calls top free-agent WR signee 'great get'

Ralph Ventre

Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula (left) and general manager Brandon Beane watch a training camp session at St. John Fisher University.
Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula (left) and general manager Brandon Beane watch a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane's likely wasn't waiting on his offensive coordinator's blessing, but Joe Brady gave it anyway.

Formally speaking to reporters for the first time this offseason, Brady provided an evaluation of veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who signed a three-year contract reportedly worth $29 million, from what he's seen thus far during OTAs.

While some outsiders have criticized general manager Brandon Beane's approach to filling out the wide receiver position, Brady sounded rather content with the weapons at his disposal, especially Palmer.

“I've been a fan of Josh's since he was coming out," said Brady. "He's a very intelligent football player, conscientious - wants to know the why and the big picture to everything. Kind of a seamless fit for our room."

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) tries to outrun Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1 Palmer's position versatility appears to most excite Brady. Although he never produced gaudy statistical numbers, he has shown the ability to perform effectively no matter where he's lining up amongst the formation.

"Look, he's a guy that can play all the positions, play inside, play outside, so, it was a great get for us," said Brady.

Palmer averaged more than 15.0 yards per reception over his last two seasons (25 games) with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While letting Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper walk in free agency, the Bills signed Palmer early and followed by pulling former New York Jets' second-round pick Elijah Moore off the market, too. While Palmer appears penciled in for a high volume of snaps, Moore will likely have to compete for the WR5 spot throughout training camp.

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

