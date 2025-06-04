Joe Brady voices approval for Brandon Beane's $29 million addition to Bills' offense
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane's likely wasn't waiting on his offensive coordinator's blessing, but Joe Brady gave it anyway.
Formally speaking to reporters for the first time this offseason, Brady provided an evaluation of veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who signed a three-year contract reportedly worth $29 million, from what he's seen thus far during OTAs.
While some outsiders have criticized general manager Brandon Beane's approach to filling out the wide receiver position, Brady sounded rather content with the weapons at his disposal, especially Palmer.
“I've been a fan of Josh's since he was coming out," said Brady. "He's a very intelligent football player, conscientious - wants to know the why and the big picture to everything. Kind of a seamless fit for our room."
The 6-foot-1 Palmer's position versatility appears to most excite Brady. Although he never produced gaudy statistical numbers, he has shown the ability to perform effectively no matter where he's lining up amongst the formation.
"Look, he's a guy that can play all the positions, play inside, play outside, so, it was a great get for us," said Brady.
Palmer averaged more than 15.0 yards per reception over his last two seasons (25 games) with the Los Angeles Chargers.
While letting Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper walk in free agency, the Bills signed Palmer early and followed by pulling former New York Jets' second-round pick Elijah Moore off the market, too. While Palmer appears penciled in for a high volume of snaps, Moore will likely have to compete for the WR5 spot throughout training camp.
