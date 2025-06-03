Josh Allen absent from post-wedding OTAs, but Bills still feel NFL MVP's presence
Apparently, Josh Allen's commitment to wife Hailee Steinfeld is greater than his commitment to voluntary Buffalo Bills' OTAs — at least for a few days.
Approximately only 72 hours after his California wedding to the silver screen star, Allen was not spotted by the throng of reporters in Orchard Park for Tuesday's Phase 3 practice.
It's unclear if Allen and Steinfeld are off on their honeymoon, but it's presumed the quarterback will be present when Buffalo hosts mandatory minicamp June 10-12.
As for the Bills' contingent that traveled out west for Saturday's ceremony, seemingly everyone was seen back at One Bills Drive on Tuesday. It includes backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who executed QB1 duties in Allen's absence.
Trubisky, practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele, tight end Dawson Knox, right tackle Spencer Brown and left tackle Dion Dawkins were all back in the building after being photographed at the weekend wedding.
Even with Allen absent, offensive coordinator Joe Brady, while addressing reporters prior to practice, highlighted the quarterback's impact on the team.
"What I love about Josh is his demeanor, his approach, his mindset — it is as impressive as it gets and it's infectious around the team," said Brady.
While Allen has reached stardom, and subsequently signed a new $330 million contract, Brady has not noticed a change in the 29-year-old field general's approach.
"When he walks in the building, you don't feel a guy that just won the MVP last year," said Brady. "You feel a guy that's hungry and is trying to figure out ways to get better. Embracing his new teammates and trying to get them on the same page as him. It's impressive."
When Allen, the only man in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons, is present, it's as if the Bills have an extra coach on the field.
"Year after year, I'm having to do a little less because he's doing more. That's what's impressive about him as a leader," said Brady.
