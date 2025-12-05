Second Bills' DE joins injured Joey Bosa, two other non-participants on sideline

The Buffalo Bills were missing another edge rusher when they took the practice field on Thursday afternoon in Orchard Park.

With Michael Hoecht on season-ending Injured Reserve, and Joey Bosa sidelined by the hamstring injury he suffered late in the November 30 win, the Bills added defensive end AJ Epenesa to the official Week 14 injury report.

After participating in Wednesday's walk-through, Epenesa did not practice on Thursday due to a foot issue. The injury's mid-week emergence immediately brings his game availability into question with the Bills set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on December 7 at Highmark Stadium.

Four players on shelf

In addition to Epenesa, Bosa, who has been deemed week to week, joined wide receiver Joshua Palmer and linebacker Terrel Bernard as non-participants. All four seem like longshots to face the Bengals on Sunday.

Palmer and Bernard both missed the Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Palmer hasn't been able to completely get past the ankle/knee injuries he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons on October 13. Bernard injured his elbow on a tackle against the Houston Texans on November 20.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Potential DE shortage

Bosa and Epenesa are two of only four defensive ends on the Bills' 53-man roster. Therefore, the Bills will likely need to call in help for starter Greg Rousseau and backup Javon Solomon in Week 14.

It's more than possible that both practice squad elevations are dedicated to the defensive end position this Sunday. The Bills signed 2016 first-round draft pick Shaq Lawson to the reserve unit last week and re-added Andre Jones this week. Meanwhile, veteran Morgan Fox, who joined the practice squad days after the Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, seems like a lock for activation against the Bengals.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaps while passing as Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56) defends | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Good news for offensive line

Starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown both practiced for the second day in a row, albeit on a limited basis.

Dawkins, who has been working his way through concussion protocol after experiencing delayed symptoms in the wake of the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans, has seemingly been cleared due to the fact he formally addressed reporters on Wednesday. Players in the five-stage concussion protocol are usually exempt from speaking publicly.

"Going through protocol, protocol is a tough journey," said Dawkins. "I enjoy going through obstacles of life."

Brown is fight through a right shoulder injury suffered against the Texans.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) in the second half at NRG Stadium | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bills' TE update

Two of the three active tight ends are on the Week 14 injury report, and their statuses did not change on Thursday.

Dalton Kincaid was limited again as he recovers from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the November 9 loss in Miami. This week, however, a knee injury has complicated the situation. Kincaid was shown wearing a brace during Thursday's practice, and it was on the same knee that troubled him down the stretch in 2024.

Fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes, who has played 44 percent of offensive snaps over 12 games, landed on the injury report with a back issue this week, but he has been a full participant.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) and Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) jump for a pass during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 14)

THURSDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — DNP



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



DE AJ Epenesa (foot) — DNP



WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstrng/knee) — Limited



LS Reid Ferguson (neck) — Full



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full



TE Jackson Hawes (back) — Full



DT TJ Sanders (wrist) — Full

WEDNESDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — DNP



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstrng/knee) — Limited



LS Reid Ferguson (neck) — Full



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full



TE Jackson Hawes (back) — Full



DT TJ Sanders (wrist) — Full

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —