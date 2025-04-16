Bills Central

Bills bring another CB prospect, who aced NFL Draft testing, to Orchard Park

The Buffalo Bills have offered pre-draft '30' visits to at least six CB prospects to date with the latest being a two-year Kansas State starter

Ralph Ventre

Sep 28, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) is brought down by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Sep 28, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) is brought down by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

His draft stock has seemingly risen substantially over the past few months, and the Buffalo Bills have apparently taken notice.

Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish is using one of the Bills' 30 allotted official visits ahead of the NFL Draft. The 21-year-old prospect shared a photo from inside the field house located at One Bills Drive through an Instagram story on Tuesday. According to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot, the Bills "also had a Zoom with Parrish."

One day earlier, Kentucky product Maxwell Hairston posted a photo from his visit onto an Instagram story. That makes six known CB prospects who have visited Orchard Park, including Mississippi's Trey Amos, East Carolina's Shavon Revel, Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.

Coming out early, Parrish helped himself significantly at the Reese's Senior Bowl. The K-State product, who carries a Round 2 draft grade, continued to rise a following terrific test results from the NFL Combine.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' NFL Draft 'dream scenario' involves trading RB James Cook

Parrish ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35s — fourth-fastest amongst 24 participants at the position. He tied for the third-highest vertical jump (37.5") and the fourth-best broad jump (10'9").

Jacob Parrish of Kansas State (10)
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive back Jacob Parrish of Kansas State (10) lines up during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

After playing all 14 games as a true freshman in 2022, Parrish went onto earn All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention in back-to-back seasons. He totaled 38 appearances, including 24 consecutive starts.

Parrish could be a realistic target for the Bills, who have two Round 2 selections at No. 56 and 62 overall.

Jacob Parrish (DB24)
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish (DB24) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News