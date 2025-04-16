Bills bring another CB prospect, who aced NFL Draft testing, to Orchard Park
His draft stock has seemingly risen substantially over the past few months, and the Buffalo Bills have apparently taken notice.
Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish is using one of the Bills' 30 allotted official visits ahead of the NFL Draft. The 21-year-old prospect shared a photo from inside the field house located at One Bills Drive through an Instagram story on Tuesday. According to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot, the Bills "also had a Zoom with Parrish."
One day earlier, Kentucky product Maxwell Hairston posted a photo from his visit onto an Instagram story. That makes six known CB prospects who have visited Orchard Park, including Mississippi's Trey Amos, East Carolina's Shavon Revel, Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.
Coming out early, Parrish helped himself significantly at the Reese's Senior Bowl. The K-State product, who carries a Round 2 draft grade, continued to rise a following terrific test results from the NFL Combine.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills' NFL Draft 'dream scenario' involves trading RB James Cook
Parrish ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35s — fourth-fastest amongst 24 participants at the position. He tied for the third-highest vertical jump (37.5") and the fourth-best broad jump (10'9").
After playing all 14 games as a true freshman in 2022, Parrish went onto earn All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention in back-to-back seasons. He totaled 38 appearances, including 24 consecutive starts.
Parrish could be a realistic target for the Bills, who have two Round 2 selections at No. 56 and 62 overall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —