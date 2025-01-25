ESPN's Orlovsky predicts winner of Bills Chiefs AFC Championship game perhaps while shaving his chest hair
Dan Orlovsky is an ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL player who played QB for 4 NFL teams over 10 years. He is well regarded as as analyst who deeply understands the pro game and offensive schemes.
Orlovsky joined former Bills player and radio announcer Eric Wood's "Centered on Buffalo" podcast.
In his conversation with Wood, Orlovsky identified the most important part of Buffalo's 2024 approach and why this year's playoff outcome against the Chiefs might be different. The Bills are 4-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season, but the Chiefs are 3-0 when these teams face each other in the playoffs.
Wood asked if this Buffalo team was the best suited to win on the road against the Chiefs.
“I think it's the best suited, yes, because one, they are way more willing and capable to run the football and control the game. [The Bills] weren't that, last year, [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Brady] was still on the back end of taking over. They're way more willing and capable of doing it,” Orlovsky replied. “So, this is their best shot in the Josh Allen era, for sure, in my opinion.”
Why? The Bills ability to control the line of scrimmage, run the ball, and control the clock. If the Bills can have success on early downs running the ball, the Bills can be more conservative in their pass game and avoid mistakes and turnovers.
“I will say this...if [the Bills] can control early downs like they did last week, it will go such a long way to erasing all those issues. But if they struggle on early downs, they can't control line of scrimmage and they get into the little bit more obvious passing situations, it's a huge advantage for Kansas City. I think the really interesting thing would be does Kansas City blitz them like they did up in Buffalo because they just came after them and it felt like Buffalo was like, dear God, please come after us cause we're ready for it.”
Orlovsky makes his prediction for winner of Bills versus Chiefs
Who does Orlovsky think will win the game. He didnt reveal it on Wood's podcast, but eventualy came clean on ESPN's morning show "Get Up." Orlovsky said he wrestled with the pick for some time, and even took heat from the other NFL analysts for not initially making a prediction when everyone else had.
“It’s a tough game to pick, man,” Orlovsky said.
“Football-wise, tells me the Bills,” Orlovsky said. “Everything I’ve witnessed over the last five years tells me it’s the Chiefs. That’s where I go back-and-forth on it. What do I trust in the most? I am going to pick the Buffalo Bills to go do it.”