Famous country artist reveals he met pre-draft Josh Allen
Buffalo is set to host its 24th Taste of Country concert on Friday, and its headliner knows a thing or two about the city's NFL team because he knows last season's MVP.
Five-time Grammy nominee Jason Aldean, who'll perform in front of a crowd of about 25,000 at Sahlen Field on Friday, said in an interview posted on Friday with Clay Moden of Country 106.5 that he met Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen before he was drafted.
Right before the 2018 NFL Draft, Aldean played the rodeo in front of Allen in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is just about 50 miles east of Laramie, where Allen played his college ball at the University of Wyoming.
"He's had a great run and he's been fun to watch," said Aldean to Moden. "Someone introduced me and said this guy is about to be a big star. He got drafted a couple months later and now he's one of the best in the league."
Allen concluded his time with the Cowboys with 5,066 passing yards, the eighth-most in school history, and a 44-to-21 TD-to-INT ratio, with his 44 passing scores ranking fifth in the school record book.
Taste of Country 2025 includes one of its biggest lineups in its history, with Aldean being the biggest name, and Bills Mafia will be rocking throughout Friday night.
