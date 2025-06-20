Reigning NFL MVP continues media tour talking 'Hard Knocks,' sleep problems and more
Josh Allen has been making the rounds through the media on a product promotional tour after the Buffalo Bills completed their June minicamp.
Notably, he was the focus of Bleacher Report's latest feature interview, with Mike Chiari questioning the reigning-MVP on several topics, including Hard Knocks, Buffalo's 2025 draft class, and battling sleep problems throughout his career.
Allen isn't worried about the potential distraction that HBO's hit training camp show will bring to the team. "You can be mad or sad about it and let it deter you from creating your team chemistry, or just say it is what is is and you continue to be yourself. And that's what we're gonna do. We're gonna continue to be ourselves."
There are positives brought with the opportunity, as Allen explained, "It'll be a cool way for fans and people to see what our organization, what our team is all about. We do have some very cool stories that hopefully they can highlight, so I'm very excited for that part of it."
Buffalo's franchise QB is also excited about GM Brandon Beane's 2025 draft class, stating, "I feel like we've drafted a few studs. I really do believe that, and they're gonna help our team immensely. I'm very excited about that."
Only three of Beane's nine draft picks were on the offensive side of the ball, with TE Jackson Hawes, OL Chase Lundt, and WR Kaden Prather all being Day 3 picks. Allen has the opportunity to practice against Buffalo's top selections, including CB Maxwell Hairston, DTs TJ Sanders and Deone Walker, DE Landon Jackson, and DB Jordan Hancock.
Hairston and fellow rookie Dorian Strong will compete in a cornerback room that saw a reunion with both Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson. "There's a lot of potential in that room and hopefully the guys we picked are gonna continue to work hard and rely on some of these vets we have in our building," explained Allen.
Allen shared that he has struggled with sleep problems throughout his career. "I think it's as important as anything that you do as a pro athlete. There's been instances in the last five or six years that I've been in the league where I wake up and I know I didn't sleep good last night. And I know I'm on the field, I'm in warmups, and my legs are a little heavy...And that's my whole thing is how do I become the best athlete that I can be and perform my best on any given Sunday, Monday, or Thursday."
Allen announced a partnership with Natrol and the company's Sleep & Restore line, which he talked about further in an interview with Sports Illustrated. The product has helped Allen reach "a good place as it relates to his sleeping patterns."
Despite bringing home the MVP following his 2024 season and extending his 40-touchdown streak, Buffalo's franchise QB is always looking to improve, specifically with his decision-making. "Where I'm starting my eyes given the concepts we're running, getting through my progressions quicker and mechanically making sure I'm delivering the ball as efficiently as possible...Making sure I'm doing all the little things right and not looking over those things."
