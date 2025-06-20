Bills Central

Former NCAA FBS sacks leader primed for Buffalo Bills' breakout in Year 2

The Buffalo Bills' 2024 fifth-round defensive end will have an opportunity to establish himself amongst the team's rebuilt defensive front

Dec 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) ducks out of a sack attempt by Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills overhauled their defensive line this past offseason, making multiple notable additions, but there's also hope that returning players will elevate their performances to form a more productive unit in 2025.

Second-year defensive end Javon Solomon falls into that latter category, and the 2024 late fifth-round draft pick appears primed to earn a larger role as a pass rusher.

Although limited to 134 defensive snaps as a rookie, Solomon managed 2.0 sacks and six quarterback hits while showing serious pass rush potential. As a unit, the Bills were ranked No. 23 overall in sack percentage (0.0675).

Between returnees, which include Solomon, former first-rounder Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa, coupled with newcomers Joey Bosa and Landon Jackson, the Bills are looking to noticeably boost their output. Bosa is a five-time Pro Bowler while Jackson is a third-round rookie with All-Southeastern Conference credentials.

“I think Bosa will help them. Look, Jackson's a good player too. I know, you know, he's a rookie, but he's a good player. I thought Solomon had it, too," said CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco during an appearance on One Bills Live this week.

The Bills drafted Solomon, who was considered a bit undersized for his position, at No. 168 overall in 2024 after he became Troy's all-time Division I sack king. In 2023, he led the NCAA FBS with 16.0 sacks.

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) reacts after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"When he came out, I thought Solomon could be a decent pass rusher in certain situations as well. So I do like what they have, and I think they're a better team defensively than they were a year ago," said Prisco.

The 24-year-old Solomon revealed a greater comfort level at June minicamp. A better understanding and a heightened awareness will presumably result in more effective performances.

“Back then, I'm just running out there hoping I'm just trying to do my job every single play. But now I could do my job at a higher level cause I'm excelling because I actually know what my guy is doing. I know what the whole line is doing," said Solomon while appearing on the One Bills Live set in Orchard Park.

