Former NCAA FBS sacks leader primed for Buffalo Bills' breakout in Year 2
The Buffalo Bills overhauled their defensive line this past offseason, making multiple notable additions, but there's also hope that returning players will elevate their performances to form a more productive unit in 2025.
Second-year defensive end Javon Solomon falls into that latter category, and the 2024 late fifth-round draft pick appears primed to earn a larger role as a pass rusher.
Although limited to 134 defensive snaps as a rookie, Solomon managed 2.0 sacks and six quarterback hits while showing serious pass rush potential. As a unit, the Bills were ranked No. 23 overall in sack percentage (0.0675).
Between returnees, which include Solomon, former first-rounder Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa, coupled with newcomers Joey Bosa and Landon Jackson, the Bills are looking to noticeably boost their output. Bosa is a five-time Pro Bowler while Jackson is a third-round rookie with All-Southeastern Conference credentials.
“I think Bosa will help them. Look, Jackson's a good player too. I know, you know, he's a rookie, but he's a good player. I thought Solomon had it, too," said CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco during an appearance on One Bills Live this week.
RELATED: Bills' second-year DE tabs 3 breakout candidates from 'talented' 2024 draft class
The Bills drafted Solomon, who was considered a bit undersized for his position, at No. 168 overall in 2024 after he became Troy's all-time Division I sack king. In 2023, he led the NCAA FBS with 16.0 sacks.
"When he came out, I thought Solomon could be a decent pass rusher in certain situations as well. So I do like what they have, and I think they're a better team defensively than they were a year ago," said Prisco.
TRENDING: Bills' offense predicted to suffer James Cook-related regression
The 24-year-old Solomon revealed a greater comfort level at June minicamp. A better understanding and a heightened awareness will presumably result in more effective performances.
“Back then, I'm just running out there hoping I'm just trying to do my job every single play. But now I could do my job at a higher level cause I'm excelling because I actually know what my guy is doing. I know what the whole line is doing," said Solomon while appearing on the One Bills Live set in Orchard Park.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —