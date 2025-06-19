NFL shifts 'Hard Knocks' strategy by choosing 'buttoned-up' Bills
Starring in a documentary series can be viewed as a minor distraction for an NFL team preparing for its upcoming season.
It's likely why key figures in the Buffalo Bills' organization weren't exactly doing cartwheels when learning that HBO's Hard Knocks is coming to town this summer.
With the cameras and microphones always on, Buffalo's culture will be put to the test, but past evidence suggests it will hold up just fine. Outside of customary position battles, and rookies attempting to acclimate to NFL life, there doesn't appear to be much drama percolating amongst the Bills.
Even what looked to initially be a brewing controversy was eliminated when running back James Cook reported to June minicamp on time and proceeded to fully participate. Likely to the chagrin of Hard Knocks producers, the current contract dispute between Buffalo and its primary ball carrier doesn't appear nasty enough to make a holdout imminent.
While the Bills don't have much to hide, they also differ from the large majority of previous Hard Knocks participants in the sense that they are an established winner as opposed to a rebuilding franchise.
Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer answered a Hard Knocks related question from a recent mailbag, and he hinted that Buffalo will have no trouble facing the added challenge that 31 other teams won't experience this summer.
"... I don’t know that any GM or head coach wants Hard Knocks to show up at the facility. Those guys have enough to deal with. Working to manage a TV production that may do a lot to help the franchise’s brand but not much to help the football team, isn’t exactly what you’d be looking for, if you were in that position.
I know the Bills well enough to believe they’ll have very little to hide. It’s one of the most buttoned-up operations in the league. It’s not like you’ll have a summer full of issues that need to be sidestepped on the show. The best TV in this series has come from teams that have more circus elements than Buffalo." — Albert Breer
Although "circus elements" and bickering make for catchy reality TV promotional spots, the nature of an NFL training camp makes it's fertile for both thrilling and wholesome moments that diehard and casual football fans can appreciate.
The Bills report to training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 22. The new season of Hard Knocks debuts August 5 on HBO Max.
