Fans will love safety’s reaction to joining Bills in free agency
The Buffalo Bills ensured their safety corps will be competent in 2025 by re-signing Damar Hamlin and coming to terms with outside free agent Darrick Forrest Jr. on Wednesday.
Forrest spent the past four seasons with the Washington Commanders, where he appeared in 40 games with 17 starts. The Cincinnati product recorded 137 tackles and four interceptions in his career. Most of that damage was done in 2022 when he had 88 tackles, nine pass defenses, and four picks.
He hopes to see the field more in Buffalo and took to social media to share his excitement to join the franchise. Forrest quote-tweeted a report from Jordan Schultz announcing the move and said “Thank you God, all glory to
You, dear Lord. Let[s] get to it!”
Adding Forrest won’t make the same headlines Buffalo made when they agreed to a deal with Joey Bosa, but it’s another solid move that gives them experienced depth at an important position.
It’s also great to see when a player is thrilled to land with a new club.
