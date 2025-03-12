Bills' one remaining free agency need GM Brandon Beane must address
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has been plenty active over the 60 hours leading into the NFL's new league year.
With free agency officially beginning on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, the Bills have re-signed four contributors from the 2024 roster and added four notable free agents. While the moves answered a number of roster questions for Buffalo, there is still one position featuring a glaring uncertainty.
Buffalo addressed wide receiver and defense line by making a series of new additions that started with agreeing to terms with Los Angeles Chargers WR Josh Palmer. The Bills subsequently added versatile lineman Michael Hoecht, five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa and seven-year starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
With the Bills having only two safeties under contract, the next move was re-signing Damar Hamlin to a one-year contract.
Although it's covered a lot, Beane's free agency blitz has yet to address the starting cornerbacks.
While he's still under contract for one more season, 2022 draft pick Christian Benford is likely looking for an extension, especially after seeing linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Greg Rousseau secure four-year deals.
Whether or not the Benford deal gets done doesn't change the fact that he projects as CB1 for the Bills in 2025. As for the other boundary spot, veteran Rasul Douglas is an unrestricted free agent and has yet to reach an agreement. Buffalo has Ja'Marcus Ingram and Kaiir Elam on its roster, but neither are ideal full-time starters.
Cornerbacks have done well thus far in free agency, meaning Douglas may be able to command $10+ million per season. DJ Reed, who has never made the Pro Bowl, earned a three-year, $48 million contract from the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Brandon Stephens, who appeared as a rare soft spot on the Baltimore Ravens' defense during the Bills' AFC divisional playoff win, accepted a three-year, $36 million offer from the New York Jets.
In 2024, the 30-year-old Douglas logged 830 defensive snaps that Buffalo may be forced to replace.
Should they also desire to extend Benford, it's unlikely the Bills can make a significant financial commitment to their other boundary CB. Buffalo may have to settle for a bargain veteran signing or wait until picking at No. 30 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
