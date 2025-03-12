Bills land five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher in free agency
The Buffalo Bills are making a big splash in free agency and improving their pass rush.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa to a one-year deal worth $12.6 million.
Bosa, who turns 30 this offseason, was cut by the Chargers last week and was initially rumored to join his brother Nick with the San Francisco 49ers, but he opted to go to the Bills instead.
The move comes shortly after the team said goodbye to Von Miller, who was cut despite having three more years left on his deal.
Bosa comes to the Bills after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Chargers. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has compiled 72 sacks during his NFL career, but he has struggled to get that total up in recent years. The last time Bosa hit more than 10 sacks in a season was in 2021, where he squeaked over the double-digit mark with 10.5.
Part of the reason for Bosa's decline has been due to injuries. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has missed 23 games over the past three seasons, making him not as reliable as he once was.
The Bills may not be getting the prime version of Bosa, but he is still a strong piece for a Buffalo pass rush that needed to add another big threat to the mix.
