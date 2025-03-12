Bills Central

Bills land five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher in free agency

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in some help for the pass rush in the form of one of the better pass rushers of his generation.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are making a big splash in free agency and improving their pass rush.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa to a one-year deal worth $12.6 million.

Joey Bosa
Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) celebrates after a tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bosa, who turns 30 this offseason, was cut by the Chargers last week and was initially rumored to join his brother Nick with the San Francisco 49ers, but he opted to go to the Bills instead.

The move comes shortly after the team said goodbye to Von Miller, who was cut despite having three more years left on his deal.

Bosa comes to the Bills after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Chargers. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has compiled 72 sacks during his NFL career, but he has struggled to get that total up in recent years. The last time Bosa hit more than 10 sacks in a season was in 2021, where he squeaked over the double-digit mark with 10.5.

Part of the reason for Bosa's decline has been due to injuries. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has missed 23 games over the past three seasons, making him not as reliable as he once was.

The Bills may not be getting the prime version of Bosa, but he is still a strong piece for a Buffalo pass rush that needed to add another big threat to the mix.

Joey Bosa
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News