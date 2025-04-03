Bills WRs Shakir, Coleman disrespected in ESPN fantasy ranking despite Josh Allen
Fantasy football rankings are based on statistical projections — how many targets and catches, yards and touchdowns a wide receiver, for example, will have in a given game or season.
Based on ESPN fantasy analyst Mike Clay's recent WR rankings it doesn't appear that the Buffalo Bills wide receivers will be anything special in 2025.
In his Top 50 WR's, Clay has Khalil Shakir at No. 36 and the Bills' other projected starter, Keon Coleman, at No. 43.
For perspective, twenty-five teams have a WR on the list before Shakir comes in at No. 36. Ten teams have two wide receivers listed before the Bills have one and, lastly, 14 teams have two players before the Bills finally get their second with Coleman at No. 43.
The truth is that the Bills don't really need a "true No. 1 WR" in Joe Brady's "everybody eats" offense. Shakir and Coleman were the Bills' top two WR's last season in yardage and finished at #40 and #60, respectively, in fantasy WR rankings. Yet the Bills averaged 30.9 points a game, good for 2nd best in the entire NFL, and went all the way to the AFC championship game. With this in mind, according to Clay's projections, 2025 should see the Bills WR's flying higher than last season.
