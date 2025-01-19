These four Bills paid steep financial price for last week's wild-card win
The Buffalo Bills won a decisive victory over the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round, but it didn't come without a price.
The NFL hit four Bills' players with financial penalties for violations that transpired during the 31-7 home victory on January 12.
As reported by WGR's Sal Capaccio, the league imposed fines on safety Damar Hamlin, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, long snapper Reid Ferguson and wide receiver Mack Hollins, who committed two costly infractions. The five fines totaled $49,634.
Johnson accounted for the most-expensive fine, surrendering $14,305 for unnecessary roughness through use of his helmet on a first-quarter run play.
Hollins was charged with unsportsmanlike conduct offenses for two separate incidents in the game. Ferguson was a contributor on the first infraction, which occurred at the two-minute warning in the first half.
With the Bills punting to Denver, Hollins crushed All-Pro returner Marvin Mims as soon as he caught the ball and proceeded to demonstratively step over the tackled player. Next, Ferguson began mixing it up with Mims, who was still on his back, in an apparent attempt to retrieve the special K ball used by punters. Mims was the only player flagged by the on-field officials, but Hollins and Ferguson are paying their share after the fact. Hollins was fined $6,376 for this particular act of taunting while Ferguson received a $11,255 penalty.
Hollins's second finable infraction came after a reception down to the 3-yard in the fourth quarter. This time, the eccentric receiver celebrated the catch by stepping over defender Patrick Surtain in an antagonizing manner.
RELATED: Josh Allen reveals what NFL referee told him on sideline
Hamlin committed a violation late in the fourth quarter after what initially appeared to be an interception. Celebrating his fourth-down pick, the safety removed his helmet as he was running toward to end zone fans after the play. Not only was the interception overturned by replay, Hamlin subsequently received a $6,083 fine for removal of helmet.
The Bills return to action in the divisional round on January 19 against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is 6:30 pm ET in Orchard Park.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —