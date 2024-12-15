Mack Hollins signing is just what the Buffalo Bills needed
When the Bills signed free agent Mack Hollins, Stefon Diggs was still on the roster. After the Bills decided to trade Diggs to the Houston Texans in April, however, much more was expected from the free agent.
Hollins previous year with the Atlanta Falcons was quiet. Hollins produced only 18 receptions and never found the endzone. His best year was 2022 with the Raiders, recording 57 receptions, 690 yards and four touchdowns. With four games remaining this season, Hollins has already achieved a new career high with five touchdown receptions, which leads the Bills.
Hollins, 30, has been a leader everywhere he’s been — he was a college walk-on but emerged to become a special teams captain at North Carolina. In 2017 he was drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles. He has plied his trade in the NFL with Philadelphia, Miami, Las Vegas and Atlanta. As a journeyman, Hollins admitted that he as long admired the Bills approach.
"They’ve always been a powerful team and getting the opportunity to work with obviously Josh (Allen) and the rest of this organization has been great," Hollins said. "And then I showed that up and it kind of backed that up, of like hey, this is a great fit. The energy’s great and I feel happy walking into work every day."
Hollins has become a big part of the Bills offense in 2024, proving to be a legitimate endzone weapon for Josh Allen. Hollins 6' 4" 221 pound frame is the big target the Bills have been seeking for years. This has allowed Josh to target him in tight spaces near the end zone, resulting in a team leading five touchdown receptions. Hollins 23 receptions and 288 yards are both second-highest in his seven-year career.
It's not just Hollins' production on the field that Bills Mafia has noticed. He's become a fan-favorite, with his humorous and informative social media videos and the overall positive vibe he brings to the team. He's been an outstanding leader in the locker room and the community, recently participating in the Buffalo Polar Plunge.
"I’ve always been taught to work harder than everybody else since I was a kid. I didn’t have to be the best at things. I just had to work harder and push myself harder than anybody else. For your teammates — the best guys in the world at this sport — to say that you’re a guy that they’re willing to look up to or to allow to lead them is a real honor. So I never take it lightly and the times that I’ve been a captain, it’s meant a lot to me."- Mack Hollins
Hollins personality, leadership and intangibles are just what the Bills needed this season, particularly after a tumultuous offseason culminating with the Diggs trade. Hollins has been selfless in his approach on the field and is a solid blocker that has improved the Bills yards after catch and overall run game.
The one year deal for $2.6 million seems like another savvy move by GM Brandon Beane. Do the Bills re-sign him for the 2025 season and beyond? He'll be 32 next season and Buffalo has several homegrown players they will need to make decisions on, plus recently acquired free agent wideout Amari Cooper, who will also be a free agent after this season.
Lets hope that Beane can work his magic once again to keep Hollins producing at One Bills Drive.