Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional game time and weather update
The Baltimore Ravens head to Orchard Park, New York for a much anticipated matchup with the Buffalo Bills, with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship. Most NFL fans have been hoping for this playoff matchup, which features the top two offenses in the AFC and a matchup of the two top MVP hopefuls in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
What time is the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens game?
- Date: Sunday, Janudary 19, 2024
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Place: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park N.Y.
What is the weather expected to be at gametime?
As you might expect in January in Buffalo, NY ...cold! A blast of arctic air is approaching the great lakes region and is expected to bring widespread cold and lake effect snow.
Gametime temperatures for this 6:30 pm night game are expected to be in the low teens, with a negative wind chill. Snowfall is expected. As the game progresses into the evening, temps are set to drop into the low single digits.
Expect an electric atmosphere from Billsmafia and an explosive game from the leagues top two QB's.
