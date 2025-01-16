Bills Central

Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional game time and weather update

The Ravens travel to chilly Buffalo for a January AFC Divisional round matchup

Chris Pirrone

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium.

The Baltimore Ravens head to Orchard Park, New York for a much anticipated matchup with the Buffalo Bills, with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship. Most NFL fans have been hoping for this playoff matchup, which features the top two offenses in the AFC and a matchup of the two top MVP hopefuls in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.


Bills quarterback Josh Allen waits for a receiver to get open during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024.

What time is the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens game?

  • Date: Sunday, Janudary 19, 2024
  • Time: 6:30 p.m.
  • Place: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park N.Y.


Bills offensive line slide in the snow in the end zone to celebrate James Cook's 65-yard touchdown run during first half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024.

What is the weather expected to be at gametime?

As you might expect in January in Buffalo, NY ...cold! A blast of arctic air is approaching the great lakes region and is expected to bring widespread cold and lake effect snow.

Gametime temperatures for this 6:30 pm night game are expected to be in the low teens, with a negative wind chill. Snowfall is expected. As the game progresses into the evening, temps are set to drop into the low single digits.

Expect an electric atmosphere from Billsmafia and an explosive game from the leagues top two QB's.


Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium.

