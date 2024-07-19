'Underrated' core Bills' player falls outside Top 10 at his position
One year before they drafted their franchise quarterback, the Buffalo Bills found their franchise left tackle.
Trading back into Round 2, the Bills drafted Temple's Dion Dawkins at No. 63 overall in 2017. Since entering the NFL, the New Jersey-born Dawkins has solidified the blindside and played in 112 of a possible 115 regular season games for Buffalo.
Although he did not make the cut for the Top 10, Dawkins was one of six Honorable Mentions in ESPN's annual position rankings for offensive tackles. Senior writer Jeremy Fowler compiled survey results from a group of approximately 80 NFL executives, coaches and scouts and San Francisco 49ers' veteran Trent Williams earned the No. 1 ranking.
Meanwhile, Dawkins has earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections and is on the cusp of breaking into the top tier.
"Really underrated. He gives us fits every year. Plays with an edge," said an unnamed veteran defensive coach who participated in the ESPN survey.
As a rookie, Dawkins won a starting next to Pro Bowl left guard Richie Incognito and helped the 2017 Bills end the organization's 17-year postseason drought. The 30-year old Dawkins did not miss a start in 2023.
Buffalo has twice extended Dawkins contractually. The two parties agreed to a three-year contract reportedly worth $60 million this past offseason. Dawkins is tied with linebacker Matt Milano and long snapper Reid Ferguson as the longest-tenured active Bills' players.
On the other end of the Buffalo's offensive line, starting right tackle Spencer Brown fell into the "receiving votes" category in ESPN's survey results.
