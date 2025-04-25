Former Bill Ryan Fitzpatrick mocks Jets and new Dolphins QB for jersey number selection
Sometimes when life goes slightly off course, someone from outside your inner circle needs to step in and offer friendly, but constructive, advice.
Former Buffalo Bills QB, turned NFL broadcaster, Ryan Fitzpatrick has stepped up on social media to offer quarterback Zach Wilson some friendly and supportive advice in response to Wilson's decision to select jersey number zero with his new team.
Wilson Drafted By The NY Jets
After being selected by the New York Jets as the number two overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson signed a 4 year $35 million dollar fully guaranteed contract. He was paid $22 million of that amount at signing.
After three disappointing years in New York, Wilson was traded by the Jets for...well...not much...the Jets sent Wilson and a seventh-round pick to the Broncos, in exchange for a sixth-round pick, while also agreeing to split Wilson's $5.5 million 2024 salary with the Broncos.
Wilson was not re-signed by the Broncos, making him a free agent for 2025 and able to sign with any team.
Wilson Signs With The Miami Dolphins & Selects New Jersey Number
This week, Wilson signed with the Miami Dolphins on a $6 million fully guaranteed deal. This would seem like a positive development for Wilson, however, the team also announced Wilson decided to wear the number zero for his new team.
That's when Ryan Fitzpatrick stepped up, via social media, advising the still developing QB that he may want to reconsider his auspicious decision of the number zero.
Fitzpatrick messaged, "Hey Zach there’s always time to change your mind…I know you’re friends with Braxton Berrios and I know it worked for Orlando Woolridge but if you’re trying to build back your career and be taken serious (which I’m sure you are) this won’t help…"
Lets hope that Zach can take Fitz's advice in the most constructive way possible, and acknowledge that wearing the number zero, as an NFL quarterback, likely quashes any chance of a comeback.
Note, Marcus Mariota wore No. 0 with the Commanders in 2024, becoming the first and only quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0.
