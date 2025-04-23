Bills Central

NFL MVP Josh Allen glad Hailee Steinfeld 'got to shine' in 'fantastic' film

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback endorsed 'Sinners' while speaking to reporters during OTAs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, bottom left, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, top right, attend the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, bottom left, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, top right, attend the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It was indeed solicited, but Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen made his pitch for the latest Hollywood blockbuster, nonetheless.

Allen's fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, plays a leading role in the big-budget horror flick "Sinners," which officially opened in theatres across America last Friday.

Speaking to reporters with OTAs underway in Orchard Park on Tuesday, Allen was asked about his red-carpet experience with Steinfeld, and the reigning NFL MVP made the conversation about his future wife.

"I'm just there trying to support her, in whatever way that I can. That was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine," said Allen, he only man on NFL history with 40+ total touchdowns five years in a row.

With Steinfeld shining on the silver screen, "Sinners" reportedly grossed $48 million during its opening weekend across the continent. Meanwhile, Allen urged everyone to head for the box office and enjoy a live theatrical showing.

"I'm so excited for her and so proud of her. It's getting some great reviews. It's a fantastic movie, so, go watch it," said Allen.

Both Allen and Steinfeld have been highly supportive of each of other's career in public. The Bills' quarterback has attended everything from the "Sinners" premiere to a launch party for Steinfeld's Angel Margarita. Reciprocating the behavior, Steinfeld has quietly attended multiple Bills' games to support Allen, and she recently made a way-too-early Super Bowl prediction.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

