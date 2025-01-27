Ryan Fitzpatrick politely schools NFL analyst for suggesting Bills Allen made wrong play on game ending 4th down
The stage was set. Fourth quarter of the AFC Championship, with winner heading to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Superbowl. Mahomes had just led the Chiefs on a go ahead field goal drive to put the Chiefs up 32-29 with 3:33 minutes to go in the game.
The NFL world watched to see if Josh Allen and the Buffalo could pull off a fourth quarter comeback against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Could Josh Allen, who was 0-3 in the playoffs against the Chiefs, finally slay the dragon?
On 4th & 5 at BUF 47, with two minutes left in regulation, Allen was at a potentially season ending predicament. The Chiefs loaded the left side of their defensive line ready to bring an all out blitz as Allen went into shotgun. WR Kahlil Shakir motioned into the backfield next to Allen, then turned and sprinted to the left side.
Post snap, Allen was immediately pressured by several Chiefs who essentially went unblocked. WR Shakir bolted uncovered into the left flat.
Allen rolled to his right to avoid a sack and heaved a pass down the middle of the field to TE Dalton Kincaid. The ball hit a diving Kincaid in his arms, but he was unable to make the catch.
Game and Bills 2024 season over.
Replays show WR Shakir was wide open down the left sideline. Should Allen have thrown that way instead? One NFL analyst believes that was the play Allen should have made and posted that analysis on X.
Former Buffalo Bill and current NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, politely disagreed, replying on X that "sitting in your comfortable swivel chair with the heater on in the house and a clicker in hand makes the game very easy" and explained why it was a nearly impossible play to make, "The second [Allen} headed to the right which is what bought him a little time from the first free rusher, Shakir was eliminated from the thought process."
I actually really like your passion and knowledge for the game but sitting in your comfortable swivel chair with the heater on in the house and a clicker in hand makes the game very easy- Ryan Fitzpatrick, NFL Analyst
Having two unblocked, unimpeded defenders believe it or not is pretty difficult to navigate…in the interest of credibility, please don’t ever pause the tape again to talk about the space between the unblocked full speed rushers and how the qb just needs to turn his hips and make the throw. This blitz is impossible to pick up with a 5 man protection
The hope is that you are protected inside/out so the free rushers are coming from the edges not up the middle…the two things that could have helped but hard to know presnap were sliding the line to the right and having a free edge rusher to your left (where a good quick throw to Shakir was) or anticipating blitz in the play call and leaving in more protectors or at least chippers
Spags loves the FS blitz in big time moments and when the single WR has a cut split the FS blitz turns into a corner blitz which is much harder to detect
