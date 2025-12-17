Bills dream scenario includes No. 1 seed and a harsh reality

A Week 15 win over the New England Patriots reignited the hopes for the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Buffalo has been the division champs for five consecutive seasons, but the Patriots have been in control of the East for the majority of the season. Their recent win, however, pulled the Bills to within one game.

With three weeks left to play, the Bills could find a way to top New England. According to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, that would be their "dream scenario" to close out the year. The problem is that winning the title won't matter much if they don't get the job done in the playoffs.

"They carry momentum from that comeback victory in New England, finish 3-0, and get a ton of help to secure the AFC's top seed and a first-round bye," Gagnon wrote.

Of course, none of that matters if they find a way to win their first-ever Super Bowl anyway. That's the obvious and unavoidable dream in Western New York."

Super Bowl or Bust for Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Winning the division is always a positive, especially since it grants a team at least one home game in the playoffs. That said, the Bills have held that title but haven't been able to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl.

That's why Gagnon is on point by saying the dream scenario to close out the year could wind up being meaningless if Buffalo falls short again.

The good news for the Bills is that this could be their easiest path to the big game. With the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs both eliminated from the postseason, the Bills don't have to face two of their biggest rivals.

That doesn't mean they're guaranteed to get there, especially with a team like the Houston Texans, who have given them problems, in the mix. There's also the Denver Broncos and Patriots, which are threats, but the Bills have the advantage with an experienced quarterback and a team that's been in important games many times in recent years.

