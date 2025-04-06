Former Buffalo Bills superstar pass rusher predicted to join AFC contender
Von Miller joined the Buffalo Bills in 2022 after agreeing to a six-year, $120 million deal in NFL free agency.
It was a massive contract that a 33-year-old doesn't typically receive, but Miller was far from typical. The former Super Bowl MVP had just recorded five sacks in eight games for the Los Angeles Rams, and four sacks in the postseason. Two of those sacks came in Super Bowl LVI as he tied the record for the most sacks in Super Bowl history.
Miller's first season in Buffalo saw him record eight sacks in 11 games, but his inability to stay healthy proved to be an issue. The veteran missed 15 games in three seasons and was released in March. He has yet to find his next home in the NFL, but Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes he would be a fit with the Baltimore Ravens.
Knox identified one free agency fit for all 32 teams, and selected Miller for Baltimore. He said the eight-time Pro Bowler could fit their method of operation of landing veterans hoping to chase a title.
"Baltimore is obviously open to adding older players to help chase a championship in 2025—it added 32-year-old receiver DeAndre Hopkins early in free agency—and Miller could be an asset. He logged six sacks while playing just 33 percent of the defensive snaps in Buffalo last season." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Miller recently turned 36 years old, but was effective in 2024. Even so, his age and durability concerns might be too worrisome for most teams.
Baltimore could make sense, however, given their current depth chart. They have starters they believe in with Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy, which would allow Miller to stay fresh as a rotational pass-rusher.
At this point in his career, that would be best for him — and it could help a team such as Baltimore, which, like Buffalo, is looking for a way to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
