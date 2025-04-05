Keon Coleman hilariously describes Buffalo Bills' poor team travel conditions
Keon Coleman has quickly become one of the more entertaining players on the Buffalo Bills roster. The second-year wideout already went viral for making a one-sided bet with a soldier and for comparing Josh Allen to Jesus.
What might have been missed, however, was his reaction to the third annual NFLPA report card. Coleman was a guest on 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony last month, and was asked about the team receiving an F- for team travel.
Coleman didn't disappoint in his answer. When Anthony said traveling in the snow is nasty, Coleman stated emphatically, "Nasty ain't the word." He then compared it to NBA travel, saying there are only 15 people on their plane, so there's room for family if they want.
In the NFL, however, Coleman said about eight people in first class while the rest get stuck in economy. He then described the extreme change, going from 75 degrees in L.A. to 20 degrees in Buffalo.
He then reminded the hosts that teams in the NFL might have jets with a logo on them, but those are for the owner. While Coleman got to fly in that after being drafted, he hasn't been back on it since.
Coleman said he could support teams paying more for travel, imploring the Bills to get them a plane similar to Kevin Hart's in the movie Soul Plane. It's not likely he will get his wish, but he continues to entertain us all.
