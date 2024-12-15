Former MVP drops bold take about Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have the current MVP front-runner in quarterback Josh Allen on their side. Entering Week 15, the team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender with arguably the hottest player in football leading the way.
Allen has been playing at an unreal level this season. He is also coming off of one of the best performances of his career last week.
On the season, Allen has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also picked up 416 yards and another nine touchdowns on the ground.
With that in mind, he has put himself in a position to win the coveted MVP award, which would also trigger a nice cash reward for him.
However, the individual success does not matter to Allen. He wants to win a championship and he couldn't care less about what kind of recognition he receives along the way.
Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan opened up about Allen ahead of today's game against the Detroit Lions. He dropped a very bold take about Allen full of major praise for the Bills' franchise quarterback.
"To me, he's always been the big play guy, right? But on that graphic right there, it showed zero turnovers," Ryan said. "Also, in the last two games, right, zero sacks, zero fumbles, zero INT's, zero negative plays. This guy is playing efficient football, he's making great decisions. And on top of that, he's making the big plays that he's always made."
In order for Buffalo to go on and win a Super Bowl, Allen will need to be the guy that powers them to that level of play. The team goes as he goes.
Coming into the season, there was real concern about the Bills' offense. They lost both Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis from the offense. Allen was expected to struggle without those two targets.
Instead, he has been having one of the best seasons of his career. He has proved that those two wide receivers were not the driving force of the offense.
Hopefully, Allen can continue playing at the level that he has shown all season long. If he can, Buffalo is going to be a very tough team to beat down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Only time will tell, but there are many reasons to be optimistic about the Bills' chances. There are also many reasons to think that Allen will continue dominating and end up winning the NFL MVP award.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —