Former player has shocking prediction for Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are set to square off in an extremely intriguing divisional round playoff matchup on Sunday evening.
Both teams have been among the top Super Bowl contenders all season long. Also, both of them have been playing their best football down the stretch of the regular season.
Fans are in for a treat on Sunday. It will be must-watch TV for any football fan, regardless of which team they support.
Josh Allen going up against Lamar Jackson offers the potential for an offensive shootout. They are also the two MVP front-runners for the 2024 season.
With that being said, one former NFL player and current analyst has spoken out with a shocking prediction for Sunday's game.
Former NFL cornerback and current CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden has predicted that neither team's offense will score a touchdown. With how powerful both offenses are, this is one of the most wild predictions that has been made for this week's clash.
"Both offenses will combine for ZERO touchdowns," McFadden boldly stated.
If that prediction ends up coming true, McFadden would look like a genius. As of right now, there is a very small chance that no offensive touchdowns will be scored.
Having a game between two elite offenses with no offensive touchdowns does not happen often.
All season long, these two teams have put up big offensive production. Their defenses have been solid, but they have both given up big points to other teams as well.
Expect to see points being scored at a high level on Sunday. McFadden is certainly welcome to his opinion, but this is a very wild bold prediction.
These two offenses are two of the highest-powered units in the NFL and fans should expect to see them perform as such.