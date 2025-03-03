Bills Central

Analyst teases potential Amari Cooper return to Bills

The Buffalo Bills could look to bring Amari Cooper back to the offense for the 2025 season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to whether or not they should re-sign Amari Cooper.

The Bills signing Khalil Shakir to an extension hurts Cooper's chances of returning, but it doesn't eliminate the possibility.

NFL.com analyst Matt Okada believes that Cooper could return to the Bills for the 2025 season.

"In 14 games with the Browns and Bills in 2024, he totaled just 547 yards and four touchdowns, and he was a complete non-factor in the majority of his games in Buffalo following the trade deadline," Okada writes.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Still, in 2023, Cooper was a 1,250-yard Pro Bowler while playing with five quarterbacks in Cleveland. He’s hit 1,000 yards seven times in his decade-long career and remains a preeminent route runner. In the right situation, Cooper could be a top-10 receiver once again. The tough part will be finding that optimal setting at his roughly $15-million-per-year price point.

RELATED: Bills decline $3.3 million price tag on regularly-used tight end

"I’d project him to go to a team where he can be a 1A or 1B -- rather than a 150-target No. 1 or a distant No. 2 -- for a talented passer. A return to Buffalo, where he'd get to spend the offseason and preseason preparing with Josh Allen, might make the most sense, but a trip to Denver with Bo Nix, Houston with C.J. Stroud or Washington with Jayden Daniels could work, as well. I will be much more concerned about a bust-type year if he ends up with the Raiders (again), Saints, Steelers or another team of their ilk."

Bringing Cooper back into the fold would certainly make the Bills more dynamic, but there's a good chance that the team opts to spend his cap hit from last year elsewhere on the roster while replacing him with a rookie and filling his stats by committee with a hopeful boost from second-year pro Keon Coleman and the aforementioned Shakir among others.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) runs with the ball.
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News