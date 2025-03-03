Analyst teases potential Amari Cooper return to Bills
The Buffalo Bills have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to whether or not they should re-sign Amari Cooper.
The Bills signing Khalil Shakir to an extension hurts Cooper's chances of returning, but it doesn't eliminate the possibility.
NFL.com analyst Matt Okada believes that Cooper could return to the Bills for the 2025 season.
"In 14 games with the Browns and Bills in 2024, he totaled just 547 yards and four touchdowns, and he was a complete non-factor in the majority of his games in Buffalo following the trade deadline," Okada writes.
"Still, in 2023, Cooper was a 1,250-yard Pro Bowler while playing with five quarterbacks in Cleveland. He’s hit 1,000 yards seven times in his decade-long career and remains a preeminent route runner. In the right situation, Cooper could be a top-10 receiver once again. The tough part will be finding that optimal setting at his roughly $15-million-per-year price point.
"I’d project him to go to a team where he can be a 1A or 1B -- rather than a 150-target No. 1 or a distant No. 2 -- for a talented passer. A return to Buffalo, where he'd get to spend the offseason and preseason preparing with Josh Allen, might make the most sense, but a trip to Denver with Bo Nix, Houston with C.J. Stroud or Washington with Jayden Daniels could work, as well. I will be much more concerned about a bust-type year if he ends up with the Raiders (again), Saints, Steelers or another team of their ilk."
Bringing Cooper back into the fold would certainly make the Bills more dynamic, but there's a good chance that the team opts to spend his cap hit from last year elsewhere on the roster while replacing him with a rookie and filling his stats by committee with a hopeful boost from second-year pro Keon Coleman and the aforementioned Shakir among others.
