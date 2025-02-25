Bills Central

Bills lock up offensive superstar on multi-year contract

The Buffalo Bills are improving their offense by signing one of their better free agents to a new deal.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are fortifying their receiving corps before free agency can begin, according to NFL Network.

"The Bills and WR Khalil Shakir agreed to terms on a 4-year contract extension worth up to $60.2M, including $32M guaranteed at signing, per me and Tom Pelissero," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

"Deal negotiated by Co-Directors of Football Sam Mirza and Derek Hawkridge along with CEO Chris Cabott."

Shakir, 25, caught 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns this past season for the Bills, leading the team in receiving behind rookie Keon Coleman, tight end Dalton Kincaid and free-agent-to-be Mack Hollins.

While Shakir hasn't put up numbers that rival the best in the league, he still has a ton of potential to unlock after his first three seasons in the league.

Considering the fact that the Bills are getting ahead of the curve in trying to secure Shakir for the long haul, it shows how dedicated they are to making him part of the offense for the future.

The Bills love what Shakir brings to the table, and he will now have a chance to grow the team's offense for the long haul.

Signing Shakir doesn't mean that the Bills won't look to sign another wide receiver in free agency or draft one sometime in April, but it does mean that the former Boise State Broncos pass catcher will be a featured part of the Buffalo offense for the foreseeable future.

