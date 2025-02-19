Bills could have competition for $21 million cornerback in free agency
The Buffalo Bills have a few priorities to address in free agency this offseason, and one of them should be veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas.
While Douglas didn't have the best season in 2024, he is still one of the top free agents from this year's class. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox lists Douglas at No. 17 overall on his free agency big board.
"Douglas wasn't nearly as dependable for the Bills this past season as he was in 2023. He did start 15 games but allowed an opposing passer rating of 122.0 in coverage. However, he made enough plays, including five passes defended and five tackles for loss, not to completely erase the resume he built two years ago," said Knox.
"The Bills acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas in a 2023 trade with the Packers. He suffered a torn MCL that season but battled through it while allowing an opposing passer rating of only 38.6 in coverage in Buffalo.
"Douglas is a starting-caliber perimeter corner who is on the under side of 30. Just about any team needing a starter should be interested."
The Bills reportedly had interest in re-signing Douglas back in November, but it remains to be seen if that is still the case.
The Bills might look at the second half of the season and think Douglas isn't worth the $7 million average annual value that his last contract had with the Green Bay Packers. However, that's about as much as other teams may offer him in free agency.
With the league's boost in cap space this season, the Bills should prepare to pay up or find a replacement for Douglas in free agency.
