Bills could have competition for $21 million cornerback in free agency

The Buffalo Bills have interest in re-signing one of their cornerbacks, but they should expect other teams to want him as well.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) after making a catch in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) after making a catch in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have a few priorities to address in free agency this offseason, and one of them should be veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas.

While Douglas didn't have the best season in 2024, he is still one of the top free agents from this year's class. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox lists Douglas at No. 17 overall on his free agency big board.

"Douglas wasn't nearly as dependable for the Bills this past season as he was in 2023. He did start 15 games but allowed an opposing passer rating of 122.0 in coverage. However, he made enough plays, including five passes defended and five tackles for loss, not to completely erase the resume he built two years ago," said Knox.

"The Bills acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas in a 2023 trade with the Packers. He suffered a torn MCL that season but battled through it while allowing an opposing passer rating of only 38.6 in coverage in Buffalo.

"Douglas is a starting-caliber perimeter corner who is on the under side of 30. Just about any team needing a starter should be interested."

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31).
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills reportedly had interest in re-signing Douglas back in November, but it remains to be seen if that is still the case.

The Bills might look at the second half of the season and think Douglas isn't worth the $7 million average annual value that his last contract had with the Green Bay Packers. However, that's about as much as other teams may offer him in free agency.

With the league's boost in cap space this season, the Bills should prepare to pay up or find a replacement for Douglas in free agency.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31).
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

