Early look at Bills' five toughest opponents on 2025 schedule
There are a lot of questions surrounding the Buffalo Bills as they head into the offseason, but one thing we know is their 2025 opponents.
Their away opponents are mostly against bottom-dwelling basement teams, including the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, but the Bills' stacked home slate is possibly the toughest in the league. Four of the home games feature 2024 playoff teams, including both Super Bowl participants.
When we look at all 17 games, and identify which are the toughest, the Bills are fortunate that four of the five most-challenging matchups are home games. We'll have to revisit after free agency and the NFL draft has concluded, because teams will not be the same four months from now.
Here are the Bills' toughest opponents in 2025.
5. Houston Texans
This spot was a toss up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Texans. The decision to rank the Texans at No. 5 came down to where the game was being played. The Bills are hosting the Bucs, whereas they travel to Houston. Both were playoff teams in 2024, and the Texans had one of the better defenses in the league.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are likely going to franchise tag wide receiver Tee Higgins, which means their offense should still be lights out. In fact, offense was never the issue with the Bengals., but their defense was one of the worst in the league, and stud edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has been mentioned in several trade rumors. Still, the Bengals can score with anyone, so this will be a dangerous opponent regardless.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs come in at No. 3 because the Bills have played them very well in the regular season, having won four straight years now. This one being at home, should only help the Bills, but regardless, these two always team up for a classic showdown.
RELATED: Bills OL’s ‘phenomenal’ day against Chris Jones
2. Baltimore Ravens
The proverbial wall will come for Derrick Henry someday as Father Time has never lost. But until it happens, we aren't counting Henry out. The Ravens should be just as tough as anyone in the league, and they will want revenge for the Bills knocking them out of the playoffs, and Lamar Jackson might feel disrespected since he lost to Josh Allen for the NFL's MVP award.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles could lose a few players to free agency this offseason, but for now they are the Super Bowl champions and on paper, look like the toughest opponent on the Bills schedule. Again, this is another home, so that's plus, but they will still have Saquan Barkley and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
