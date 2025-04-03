Bills free agent pitch adds $84 million two-time Pro Bowl cornerback if released
Buffalo Bills' fans have been waiting to see what the team will do at one of the boundary cornerback spots this offseason after veteran Rasul Douglas became a free agent in March.
So far, the Bills haven't done anything to write home about, with general manager Brandon Beane only signing Dane Jackson as Douglas remains available on the open market. The problem with Jackson is that he isn't a truly viable starter opposite Christian Benford.
In 2024 with the Carolina Panthers, Jackson gave up a completion rate of 75.9 percent and a 123.6 passer rating, numbers that are actually worse than those produced by Douglas, who had a down year himself last season.
With the Bills still in the market for a cornerback, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks Buffalo could sign Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander if he's released.
"The Buffalo Bills locked up cornerback Christain Benford to a well-deserved four-year, $76 million contract, but they must still find another starting-caliber option at the position," Palacios said. "Armed with just $4.45 million in cap space, the Bills could sign Jaire Alexander to an incentive-laden prove-it deal after the Packers part ways with him. While the injury concerns are legitimate, Buffalo must shoot for the moon and sign a player with All-Pro potential to finally emerge victorious in the AFC playoffs.
After three injury-plagued seasons in his last four, Alexander was considered a cut candidate this offseason. Rumors suggest the Packers are trying to trade him instead, but that could prove difficult considering Alexander's recent injury history and contract.
With that in mind, it feels like the Packers cutting Alexander is inevitable.
With just $4.4 million in cap space, the Bills cannot afford to take on the remaining money on Alexander's deal, so a trade is not an option. If he were to be released, however, the Bills would have a chance at landing Alexander.
RELATED: Ex-Bills first-round cornerback on GM Brandon Beane's mind at NFL meetings
Because of his injury issues in recent years (he's played in seven games or less in three of the last four seasons), Alexander should be in Buffalo's price range on the open market, as he'll likely command a one-year, prove-it deal loaded with incentives.
When he has been on the field in recent years, Alexander has proven he's still a top-notch defender.
In seven games in 2024, Alexander gave up a completion rate of 56.7% and a passer rating of 86.9. Those numbers would amount to a massive upgrade over Douglas and Jackson and could take Buffalo's defense to a different level.
With the Bills still having a major need at cornerback, they should be watching the Alexander situation closely. And, if he gets cut, Buffalo should pounce, assuming the price is right.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —