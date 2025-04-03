Bills' RB James Cook puts Orchard Park home for sale as contract drama builds
It's beginning to look like Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook is preparing to play elsewhere after his rookie contract expires at the end of the 2025 season.
Only days after Bills' general manager Brandon Beane suggested that the team and Cook wouldn't be negotiating anytime in the immediate future, the 25-year-old running back apparently listed his Orchard Park home for sale.
Cook's 2,090-square-foot single family occupancy is on the market for $710,000. HUNT Real Estate is the listing agency for the property that was last sold on July 26, 2022 for $480,000. The Bills selected Cook at No. 63 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played three years in Buffalo, earning Pro Bowl honors the last two. WIVB reporter Nick Veronica was one of the first to discover the March 31 addition to the real estate market.
Since the 2024 campaign concluded, Cook has publicly sought an extension worth $15+ million annually. That amount would place him second amongst NFL running backs, and it's a seemingly high asking price for a position that has been devalued in recent years. Then, there's the fact that Cook was used on only about 50 percent of offensive snaps last season.
While Cook may be simply looking for a larger property, the timing of the listing naturally creates speculation. During Beane's eight-year tenure as GM, the Bills have yet to sign a running back to a second contract after drafting him.
"I would say, his reps and him put it out there that we did talk, so I'm not sharing anything new. It didn't lead to anything as far as closing in on a deal, and, so we moved onto the guys we were more on the same page with," said Beane.
Over the past month, the Bills have agreed to contract extensions with three members of Cook's 2022 draft class. Linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and cornerback Christian Benford all signed on for four more years.
The Bills have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and one of them may wind up being a running back. Outside of Cook, Buffalo has Ray Davis, Ty Johnson and Frank Gore Jr. under contract.
