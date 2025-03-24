Bills Central

Every AFC East team's best free-agent addition including Bills' DE pick-up

How does Buffalo's best move compare to Miami, New York, and New England?

Colin Richey

Two weeks ago, the legal tampering period for free agency opened. Now that teams have made the majority of their offseason moves, what was each AFC East team's best signing?

Buffalo Bills - Joey Bosa, DE

The Bills signed the former LA Charger to a one year, $12.6 million contract to bolster their pass rush. Bosa has injury concerns, appearing in 14 games last season and just nine the year prior. When healthy, he's still one of the best edge rushers in the league, posting a 13.9% pass rush win rate in 2024 (22nd in the NFL) which translated to five sacks and 19 pressures.

Joey Bosa
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins - James Daniels, OG

Miami bolstered their offensive line by signing one of the better guards available in free agency. The Fins signed Daniels to a three year, $24 million contract, betting on a full recovery from the achilles injury he suffered in Week 5 that cost him the rest of the season with Pittsburgh. Assuming he slots in at right guard, he will be tasked with helping protect Tua Tagovailoa's blind side.

New England Patriots - Milton Williams, DT

One of the top free agents available in the 2025 class, the Super Bowl champion signed a four year, $104 million contract with the Pats, making him the third highest paid defensive tackle by AAV (trailing Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins). In 2024, Williams generated the second-highest pressure rate among defensive tackles according to Next Gen Stats. He showed up in the playoffs for Philly, recording at least three pressures in every postseason game and two sacks in the Super Bowl. Stuck behind Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, he played under 50% of snaps last season, but has a chance to be the leader of a Patriots pass rush that needs as much help as it can get.

Milton Williams
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New York Jets - Andre Cisco, S

After losing DJ Reed, Brandin Echols, Chuck Clark, and Ashtyn Davis in free agency, the Jets desperately needed help in the secondary. Signing Cisco to a one year, $10 million deal is a step in the right direction towards maintaining one of the best defenses in the NFL. In 2024, Cisco allowed a completion percentage of just 58.8 while in coverage. A willing hitter, he totaled 68 combined tackles and added an interception and seven passes defended.

Colin Richey
