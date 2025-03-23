Bills Central

Bills' GM provides James Cook contract update on retired QB's podcast

The Buffalo Bills could go into the summer without an extension for RB James Cook

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It sounds like contract negotiations between the Buffalo Bills and starting running back James Cook are on the shelf for the immediate future.

Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl nods and 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, Cook heads into the final year of his rookie contract seeking a lucrative extension. He has directly hinted at his desire to make $15+ million annually.

While Buffalo has already reached long-term agreements with wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Greg Rousseau this offseason, Cook is still waiting and Bills' general manager Brandon Beane hasn't given any indication that a deal is imminent.

Speaking on the Fitz & Whit Podcast with former Bills' starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Beane suggested that any progress in Cook-related discussions has been limited recently.

James Cook carry
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, carrying the ball, keeps low as teammate Spencer Brown blocks opening a spot for him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We've definitely had dialogue with those guys [Cook and CB Christian Benford]. That's probably as far as I would take it," said Beane.

In Beane's defense, the lack of an immediate resolution has not been a past indicator of eventual outcomes. The Bills have taken negotiations into the summer in previous years.

"Just because we don't get an extension done now, or before the start of the league year, doesn't mean we won't in the league year, or you guys have seen us do them in the summer as well," said Beane while addressing reporters at the NFL Combine.

