Former Bills WR urges Buffalo to sign $80 million free-agent weapon for Josh Allen
When an organization has the reigning MVP quarterback in the prime of his career, fans and media alike want to surround him with as many playmakers as possible. A former Buffalo Bills' starter, who knows plenty about playmaking himself, feels the same way.
The Bills did address their wide receiver room in the offseason. Mack Hollins went to the Patriots but they extended slot man Khalil Shakir. They haven't resigned Amari Cooper but did sign free agents Joshua Palmer, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Elijiah Moore and tacked on Maryland WR Kaden Prather in the 7th round of the draft — building a wide receiver room that Bills' GM Brandon Beane likes.
But the media and others still think Buffalo needs more help — much to Beane's ire. A bigger name, maybe — someone that brings experience and production and multiple Pro Bowls and big contracts. Former Bills wide receiver, Stevie Johnson, recently suggested a well-known name in free agent Keenan Allen.
Beyond the last name, what would Allen (Keenan) bring? He does bring Pro Bowls (six) and a lot of experience (11 years in NFL) and production — he has 974 career receptions for 11,274 yards and 66 touchdowns. After ten seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen spent last year with the Bears and rookie QB Caleb Williams where he still went for 70 catches for 744 yards and six TDs in 15 games.
Allen could be a very solid addition to the Bills' offense. His free agent market value is not outrageous at $11 million AAV but Buffalo doesn't exactly have the cap space to make it feasible. There are some moves they could make to free up cap space, including in the wide receiver room. It would be tricky but Allen-to-Allen does have a nice ring to it.
