Packers predicted to replace Jaire Alexander with Bills $21 million free agent
The Green Bay Packers find themselves in a pickle with cornerback Jaire Alexander, and if the team does part ways with him, a Buffalo Bills free agent could be a solution to replace him.
The Packers and Alexander look destined to part ways after the veteran cornerback has had issues staying healthy in recent years, which makes paying him his current salary impossible.
The problem is that Alexander's injury history and contract make it difficult to trade him, which means the Packers are staring at the prospect of releasing him and getting nothing.
While we wait to see how that plays out with the veteran corner, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich predicts the Packers will sign Douglas in free agency.
"But a sleeper team is the Packers, who are shallow at the position and could get shallower if they can't work out a resolution with veteran CB Jaire Alexander," Ulrich writes. "Douglas would likely be cheaper and while he doesn't have Alexander's ceiling, he has been more durable over the past few years. There's a new defensive staff in Green Bay different than the one Douglas played for but there are plenty of people still familiar with him in the building."
Douglas spent two-plus seasons with the Packers from 2021-23, and he posted strong coverage numbers in each of those years. Douglas' tenure in Green Bay ended in 2023, when he was traded to the Bills.
Douglas enjoyed a ton of success over his first half season with the Bills, when he tallied a completion rate allowed of 51.3 percent and a passer rating of 38.6 when targeted.
Things didn't go anywhere near as smoothly in 2024, though, as Douglas posted a career-worst 72.9% completion rate allowed and 122 passer rating when targeted.
That said, Douglas' showing was an outlier for his career and we've seen he's capable of much better play. Douglas' struggles will also make him cheaper on the open market, which sets him up to be a steal for any team acquiring him.
Even if the Packers somehow find a way to keep Alexander at a lesser price, it still makes sense to add Douglas to offer some reinforcements in the secondary. If Alexander does end up leaving, Green Bay will need Douglas even more.
