Bills predicted to sign $72 million 2x Pro Bowler as Ed Oliver running mate
Among the biggest priorities for the Buffalo Bills this offseason is beefing up the defensive line, where the team needs help along the edge and on the interior.
The Bills could use an upgrade next to Ed Oliver. DaQuan Jones is under contract for 2025 and has been a solid player since landing in Buffalo, but his game leaves a lot to be desired and the Bills could look for something better.
One option for Buffalo is former Washington Commanders two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who was released by the team on Friday.
In a recent article predicting one bold move for every team this offseason, Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie envisions Buffalo signing Allen.
"If the Commanders release him and pocket the $16.5 million in cap savings, the Buffalo Bills should be one of the contenders lined up to sign the defensive tackle," Xie wrote. "Allen has been a strong three-down defender over the years, though his numbers took a hit last season as he was limited to eight games with a torn pectoral."
Assuming he can return to form, Allen would be a sizeable upgrade over Jones, both as a run-blocker and pass-rusher, and if the Bills keep Jones, too, he would add some length to the defensive line room while serving as a top-notch backup.
The Bills are not in a great spot when it comes to cap space, but Allen may come relatively cheap off a down year, so it's possible Buffalo can afford him. The concern, however, is that Allen could have several suitors, which may drive up the price beyond what Buffalo can afford.
The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs was another stark reminder of how important a strong defensive line is. With their sights set on a Super Bowl in 2025, the Bills should look to emulate that and signing Allen would be a great way to go about it.
