Bills' Brandon Beane avoided Top 5 free-agent disaster last offseason
It's only been one year, but it looks as if the Buffalo Bills dodged a dud last offseason.
The Bills let former fourth-round wide receiver Gabe Davis walk away in free agency. Davis proceeded to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year contact reportedly worth $39 million, according to Spotrac.
While Buffalo was able to adjust after subtracting Davis and Stefon Diggs from quarterback Josh Allen's arsenal, the Jaguars received a rather weak return from their ambitious free-agent addition.
Davis, who was shut down six games early due to injury, caught 20 of 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns. His 12.0 yards per reception represented a noticeable drop from the 16.7 yards per catch he managed as a Bill. Davis averaged 6.7 TD receptions per season over four years in Buffalo.
With the free-agency tampering period on the horizon, Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame identified and ranked the Top 5 "Worst NFL Free Agent Contracts of 2024."
Classified as "some of the worst moves we’ve seen in some time," the Davis deal came in at No. 3 on the list, one spot ahead of Jaguars' defensive tackle Arik Armstead. The No. 1 spot belonged to Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Kirk Cousins followed by Philadelphia Eagles' edge rusher Bryce Huff at No. 2.
"Yes, the Jaguars again. Jacksonville has long been known to spend significant money in free agency, often accompanied by dead money a few years down the line. In this instance, signing Davis for three years and $39 million ($1.25 million more than Barkley got over the same term) seemed like a bad idea from the start. It certainly proved to be. Davis was a colossal bust for Jacksonville, playing in 10 games and notching just 20 catches for 239 yards. If Davis doesn't have a massive 2025 campaign under new coach Liam Coen, he'll be looking for work once again next offseason," said Verderame.
After taking away his top-two wide receivers, the Bills employed an "everybody eats" approach to Allen's offense. Although no receiver gained more than 821 yards, Buffalo ranked second overall in scoring while Allen won the NFL MVP award.
