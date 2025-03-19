Proposed Bills signing adds projected $45 million cornerback to replace Rasul Douglas
As we turn the page to another day of NFL free agency, the Buffalo Bills still have at least one major need left to take care of on the defensive side of the ball.
Thanks to the free-agent status of cornerback Rasul Douglas, who remains without a home, the Bills don't have a clear starting solution opposite budding star Christian Benford.
The Bills did add veteran cornerback Dane Jackson, but he's not someone the Bills should want to start in 2025, so general manager Brandon Beane still has work to do.
In a recent article naming the perfect landing spots for several high-profile players still on the open market, ESPN's Bill Barnwell has the Bills as a possible destination for Los Angeles Chargers free-agent cornerback, Asante Samuel Jr.
"Unlike many of the other players in this conversation, Samuel is only 25 years old and entering the prime of his career," Barnwell wrote. "He wasn't spectacular during his time with the Chargers, but we didn't get to see him play much for new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter before the injury. Samuel had spent the entirety of his career up to that point under Brandon Staley, and it's possible he could look better in a different defense."
It's at least somewhat surprising that Samuel is still unsigned, as he's a young, quality starting cornerback. One could assume the asking price is scaring teams off, but that's just speculation and we can't say for sure.
Samuel is coming off a campaign in which he played in just four games because of a shoulder injury. In the three seasons before that, Samuel never posted a completion rate against higher than 62.1%, or a passer rating exceeding 96.8.
Not elite by any stretch, but both of those numbers would still be better than what Douglas did (72.9% completion rate and 122.0 passer rating) in 2024.
There are a few possible negatives, though. Samuel struggles as a tackler, and he doesn't figure to be a great fit in head coach Sean McDermott's defensive scheme. Those factors could lead to the Bills not making a play for the 25-year-old cornerback.
Price could also be a factor — Spotrac estimates that Samuel will receive a four-year, $45.8 million deal in free agency. That figures to be too rich for the Bills' blood, though, as the team sits with just under $10 million in cap space currently.
Could the Bills find a way to make it work? Probably, but it's more likely than not that Buffalo will go in a different direction to fill its cornerback void.
