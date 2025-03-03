Bills Central

Bills' defense projected to lose starter due to NFL salary cap constraints

The Buffalo Bills may have difficulty re-signing a top free agent CB this offseason.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the AFC Championship game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the AFC Championship game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have one decorated veteran free agent on each side of the ball this offseason — one in the receiving corps and one in the defensive secondary.

While the price to re-sign both may be too high for the salary cap-strapped Bills, general manager Brandon Beane will most certainly explore retaining unrestricted free agents wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Rasul Douglas.

It's Douglas who was tabbed as Buffalo's "top free agent" this offseason by Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame. The SI scribe identified the top FA for each of the NFL's 32 teams and offered predictions for each one.

Add him to the list of those who think Douglas will walk in free agency. The projection is that the boundary corner will take a one-year contract from another team.

Rasul Douglas defends
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) after making a catch in the first quarter / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Douglas saw his play fall off a bit during the back half of the season, but he’s still a quality perimeter veteran. In Buffalo, Douglas played a key role in the secondary alongside corners Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, but with the Bills in a cap crunch, Douglas might be looking for another zip code," said Verderame.

Douglas, who will turn 31 years old this summer, carries an $11.9 average annual value according to Spotrac, which projects the New Jersey product to land a three-year contract. Buffalo is currently over the cap and must make multiple moves to comply prior to the start of the new league year.

After the Green Bay Packers traded Douglas to the Bills midway through the 2023 season, the veteran accounted for four interceptions and two fumble recoveries down the stretch. His production fell off in 2024, but he was still a reliable starter for the AFC East champions.

Rasul Douglas defends
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

