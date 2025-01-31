Green Bay Packers could look to steal Buffalo Bills' key defender
The Buffalo Bills will have quite a few decisions to make this offseason in NFL free agency. One of those decisions will be about the future of veteran starting cornerback Rasul Douglas.
After a solid season and a half with the Bills, Douglas is set to enter the open market.
Douglas is going to command quite a bit of interest in free agency. There are many teams around the NFL who could use help at the position and Douglas will be one of the best available.
With that in mind, who could try to steal him away from Buffalo? The Green Bay Packers, who originally traded Douglas to the Bills, could be a team to watch.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has named the Packers as a potential landing spot for Douglas this offseason.
"The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills in 2023, but after he endured a fair share of struggles in 2024, a return to Green Bay would be a natural outcome this offseason," Cameron wrote. "Douglas produced a 71.0-plus PFF coverage grade in each season with the Packers. With Eric Stokes set to become a free agent and Jaire Alexander having missed the better part of the past two seasons, a reunion with Douglas makes sense."
Losing Douglas would be a tough blow for the Buffalo defense. However, there are other free agents, such as Charvarius Ward, who could come in and be an upgrade over Douglas.
During the 2024 NFL season, Douglas ended up with 58 tackles, a forced fumble, and five defended passes in 15 games. Back in 2023 in just nine games with the Bills, Douglas recorded 29 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, a defensive touchown, and eight defended passes.
At 29 years old, Douglas has proven himself capable of being a big playmaker. His 2024 season didn't show off that playmaking ability, but his track record speaks for itself.
His time with Green Bay was a positive time. Bringing him back would almost certainly be of interest to the Packers, especially with their need for cornerback help.
All of that being said, Douglas is going to be a name to watch closely during the NFL free agency period. It will be interesting to see if Buffalo brings him back or if he walks to another team.
