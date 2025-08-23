'Hard Knocks' star ‘hitting everything’ in Baldy's breakdown on Bills
Jimmy Ciarlo may be becoming a fan favorite for Buffalo Bills’ fans, but he’s also got NFL pundits turning their heads.
Longtime NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger reviewed tape of the former Army team captain with one of his famous “Baldy Breakdowns” Thursday. What the tape showed was a reserve linebacker who’s doing everything he can to make his way onto the Bills’ regular season roster.
”Now he’s hitting everything that moves,” said Baldinger in a post on X. “
What stood out to Baldinger about Ciarlo was his “versatility,” noting that his role was a combination of playing linebacker and safety.
And while he credited Ciarlo for his ability to make plays for the Buffalo defense, Baldinger know his best way to make an impact in 2025 will be on special teams.
”Where he can really make his money, and he can earn his spot, is on special teams,” Baldinger said. “Like you can’t help but notice him.”
Baldinger highlighted the fact that Ciarlo made two special teams stops that were some highlights in a pretty woeful performance for the Bills against the Bears.
This coincides with the new LB in Buffalo having his story shared on the third episode of ‘Hard Knocks,’ as he noted how he had signed with the team three days prior to the preseason game against the Giants.
”I’m trying to be a plug-and-play guy where I can hop in at any position,” said Ciarlo to the Bills’ media. “Just be of use to the team in any way I can.”
Ciarlo’s chances of making the team could increase if he can show he can step in for some of the likes of Cole Bishop, who is adding to an already injured secondary. Regardless if he does, his moments on ‘Hard Knocks’ will have Bills Mafia pulling for him to stick around on the 53-man roster.