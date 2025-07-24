NFL MVP Josh Allen voices clear training camp message for Bills' teammates
There's a leadership component to being a starting NFL quarterback, and Buffalo Bills' veteran Josh Allen has always seemingly embraced it.
As Allen's celebrity status continues to grow, the reigning NFL MVP appears to remain consistent in the way he carries himself. The humble superstar admittedly loves being around his teammates and learning more about every one of his "brothers." He's made it a point to develop individualized handshakes for practically everyone in the building.
While the 29-year-old Allen has a habit of almost always lightening the mood, there's also a serious side to his leadership when it's time to get down to business.
Kicking off his eighth Bills' training camp, the four-time MVP finalist summed up his message to the team.
"Just put your head down and work. It's two and a half weeks in camp. They go quick, but you can really show who you are as far as a person, as a player, over these next two and a half weeks. Again, everything that we do is centered around the team and building this team. Let's tune everything out. Give me two and a half weeks of everything that you got, and we'll go from there," said Allen after the team's first practice on Wednesday.
Allen doesn't only talk the talk. The field general leads by example.
His commitment to the franchise was highly evident in May when he showed up for voluntary OTAs practice in Orchard Park during the same week he was scheduled to get married in California.
"Josh is here," said head coach Sean McDermott during an OTAs media availability. "I think it says everything. He is the face of our organization. He's the leader of our team. When he's here, like anything else as a leader, it speaks and it holds a tremendous amount of weight."
Allen is the only man in NFL history to total at least 40 touchdowns five years in a row. The Bills have won five straight AFC East titles, and made six consecutive playoff appearances, with the dual threat QB at the controls.
