Josh Allen fell short of the hype in Bills win, per Week 16 report card

The Buffalo Bills beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, but it wasn't as easy as it should have been. Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, wasn’t asked to carry the offense, but he also didn't have his typical performance, and there was a noticeable absence of "Superhero" plays.

Allen finished with just 130 yards on 12-of-19 passing attempts and was held without a touchdown pass for just the third time this season. The lack of explosion on offense allowed Cleveland to stay in the game until the final minutes, and is also reflected in Allen's weekly report card.

Brent Sobleski, of Bleacher Report, handed out his grades for quarterbacks in Week 16 and gave Allen a 'C', saying his performance wasn't what we've grown accustomed to. He added that Allen doesn't have to be superhuman each week, however, thanks to the presence of James Cook.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks downfield against the Cleveland Browns. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"The NFL's reigning MVP has thrown for 200 or fewer yards in three of the Buffalo Bills' last four games. The team won all three.Josh Allen doesn't need to be a superhuman performer each week," Sobleski wrote.

"He can try to avoid pressure, fall over himself and nearly hand the opponent a safety, with the Bills still emerging victorious. Right now, the best thing Allen can do is turn around and hand the ball to the NFL's leading rusher, James Cook."

Sobleski referenced the play where Allen nearly gave Cleveland a safety while running backward to escape pressure. He came up limping after the fall, which may have slowed him down the stretch.

James Cook taking the pressure off Josh Allen's shoulders

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Buffalo's offense needs more help at the receiver position, but they have at least one player who has been able to take pressure off Josh Allen.

James Cook is in the midst of his best season as a pro, with a career-high 1,532 yards on the ground. He's emerged as one of the top running backs in the league and gives Buffalo a chance to win, even on days when Allen isn't lighting up the stat sheet.

His performance not only has helped Allen, but it gives them hope they can make a deep run in the playoffs.

