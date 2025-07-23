DeWayne Carter pulls up to Bills' camp in unbelievable customized truck
The Buffalo Bills have kicked off their 2025 training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Players arrived for their first practice on Tuesday, but there was plenty to see even before they took to the field.
Second-year defensive tackle DeWayne Carter turned heads when he pulled up in a tricked-out truck that had an unbelievable paint job. Carter's Toyota Tundra 1794 edition was painted in Bills' colors with an amazing logo across the side.
It's easy to see that Carter is proud of his team, and he can claim to have more pride than any of his teammates after showing off his ride.
A third-round pick out of Duke, Carter played in 11 games as a rookie, giving Buffalo 14 tackles, five of which were for a loss. Heading into his second season, he suddenly has much more depth around him to challenge for snaps.
The Bills signed Larry Ogunjobi in free agency, and while he will be suspended for the first six games, they also used a second-round pick on T.J. Sanders from South Carolina and a fourth-rounder on Deone Walker from Kentucky.
Carter still figures to be in the rotation as Buffalo aims for an improved defense this season.
