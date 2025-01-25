How Mr. Brightside has become an iconic part of Buffalo Bills home games
Every Buffalo Bills fan across the globe is familiar with Shout after every score during their home games. Now, a new trend has emerged over the last couple of seasons. During the fourth quarter of Bills home games, Mr. Brightside is played. The players love it, and the fans get amped, magnifying the energy throughout the stadium.
Have you ever wondered where this new tradition originated or when the song debuted? The answer to the second part of that question is simple. The song was sung by the band The Killers and debuted in 2003. The song first entered the UK's top 100 in 2004, where it remained for four weeks, but remained in the top 100, and as of 2021, it had spent a record 260 non-consecutive weeks in the top 100. The song regained popularity once more, re-entering the UK's top 40 in January 2024.
The song becoming a top 40 again may have something to do with Bills' Dalton Kincaid. During the Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 season, Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid was heard on the sidelines saying they should play Mr. Brightside. The Bills Director of Game Presentation, Brian Haberkorn overheard the conversation between Kincaid and Dawson Knox and played the request.
The Bills put together a lyric video that was played at the start of the Bills playoff game against the Steelers, which fired up the team and crowd. The song was played at Dawson Knox's wedding this past summer, which his bride did not want, but the request was fulfilled as the last song of the day. The rest has become history and will likely become a mainstay at Bills home games, just as Shout has become synonymous with the team.
Buffalo isn't the only place that plays this song at some point during their games. The Michigan Wolverines and Boston College also play it at their football games, as does Utah. As far as we could determine, no other professional team does this though but like with other songs such as "Sweet Caroline", this could become another that is sang along by fans all over the sports world.