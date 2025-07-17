Bills' starting running back James Cook named franchise tag candidate
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook has one year left on his contract.
The fourth-year running back out of Georgia grew into one of the best running backs in the NFL last season, racking up 16 touchdowns to lead the league.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin envisions the franchise tag as a possibility for Cook.
"James Cook’s breakout 2024 season positions him as a strong franchise tag candidate for the Buffalo Bills in 2026. The former second-round pick delivered 1,009 rushing yards on 207 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt and leading the league with 16 rushing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference," Austin wrote.
"Cook also contributed 258 receiving yards and two scores on 32 catches, demonstrating versatility and reliability as a dual-threat back. His red-zone usage spiked: after seeing just 12.5% of his touches inside the 20-yard line over his first two seasons, he handled 20.9% of his 2024 touches in the red zone, capitalizing on scoring opportunities.
"The market for running backs remains fluid. The franchise tag is projected to be in the $13-14 million range, which could be solid value for a team seeking to retain a top-10 rusher without committing to a long-term deal."
Cook and the Bills could be at an impasse for a while considering negotiations for an extension haven't been smooth this offseason.
Buffalo won't want him to walk away for free, but the team might also be skeptical in giving a running back a long-term deal while in the midst of a championship window.
That's why it's looking like the franchise tag is a very legitimate possibility.
