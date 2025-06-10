James Cook's contract dispute with Bills might be about more than just money
The Buffalo Bills received some good news on Tuesday, as running back James Cook is indeed attending mandatory minicamp.
Cook is present at the first involuntary part of the offseason, even though he is still seeking a new contract from the Bills. It remains to be seen, however, if he'll actually participate, something we wouldn't expect him to do in a full capacity.
While general manager Brandon Beane has kept it optimistic in regard to the situation with Cook, ESPN's Adam Schefter didn't provide the most positive update recently.
"I don't think we'll be seeing him in Buffalo anytime soon," he said on his podcast. "Again, the start of training camp will be the next critical moment. If they don't have a deal done there or by then, does James Cook show up for training camp? Does he risk the penalties that come along in the collective bargaining agreement if he doesn't show up?"
"I don't believe that these two sides are anywhere close to a deal at this point in time," Schefter added.
While money is obviously a factor, there might be more behind the standoff. Locked on Bills host Joe Marino believes that Cook doesn't want to stay in Buffalo for the long haul.
"I'm not sure he wants to be in Buffalo," Marino said. "I think a lot of these numbers that are coming out about $20 million, it just says to me, 'If I'm going to play there, I want this much money.'
"And it feels like the Bills and James Cook are far apart, and now it's becoming a little bit more public. I've heard some things that have kind of lined up with this and, ultimately, James Cook has a big choice to make because, is all of this to force a trade?
"Because, right now, the conventional wisdom says he plays this year in Buffalo, has a great season and then he gets money. That seems like the plan, but James Cook is looking like maybe he's trying to force the issue and maybe get a trade right now."
"But I'm starting to feel more and more like James Cook doesn't want to be there and this is about forcing a trade," Marino concluded.
If Cook is indeed intent on getting out of Buffalo, a hold out from training camp would be the right approach.
The Bills' hand might be forced if Cook simply doesn't budge, and it's also possible the running back could demand a ridiculous sum of money that he otherwise wouldn't seek in order to further force Buffalo's hand.
We'll see if something ultimately gets done to keep Cook in Buffalo for years to come, or to at least get him to play in 2025, but right now it isn't looking good.
