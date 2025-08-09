Bills' head coach gets testy when pressed on James Cook contract situation
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott had a conversation with running back James Cook on Friday, and he showed little interest in talking more about the issue following Saturday's preseason opener at Highmark Stadium.
Cook, who began a "hold-in" last Sunday at St. John Fisher University, hasn't practiced since the Return of the Blue & Red on August 1, although he has participated in meetings and walk-throughs.
Prior to the August 9 exhibition against the New York Giants, Cook was on the field, in full uniform, for warmups. Apparently, however, the running back was willing to do no more than the pregame routine.
"James and I had a good conversation yesterday. We talked about warming up. He agreed to warm up, but not play due to his situation right now. So, that's where we're at. So, no change really overall," said McDermott, unsolicited, during his postgame press conference.
RELATED: Initial reactions to Bills' preseason opener vs. Giants
Then, seemingly to the head coach's chagrin, came the follow-up questions.
As we would learn, by not playing, Cook was opposing McDermott's wishes.
“We wanted him to play. I wanted him to play, but I don't really want to go into it any further. There's really no change at this point in time from what it was going into this weekend and the game today," said McDermott. "He warmed up, like I said, but at this point, due to his situation, and the position he's in, was not willing to play. So, that's where we're at. Again, it was a good conversation, but really no change overall.”
In the final season of his rookie contract, the running back seeks a new deal with a $15+ million average annual value. A more realistic target is the $11 million AAV that Los Angeles Rams' running back Kyren Williams secured last week.
After showing up to training camp on time, and fully participating for one week's worth of practices, Cook changed course, and Bills' brass is clearly annoyed by the new tactic.
RELATED: Bills' RB Ray Davis cashes in on rare opportunity vs. Giants
“Let's just move on," said McDermott bluntly. "We can talk about the guys who play it. I think that's the right thing to do and the fair thing to do right now. James' situation is James' situation, and let's talk about the team."
With the two-time Pro Bowl selection sitting out, second-year bruiser Ray Davis took first-team reps at running back. Davis totaled only seven on four carries. Third-down back Ty Johnson spelled Davis during a second-quarter touchdown drive, carrying three times for 26 yards.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —