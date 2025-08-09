Sean McDermott, Joe Brady use same word when evaluating Bills' WR fighting for job
Tyrell Shavers has essentially been the last man out on roster cutdown day the past two years.
The rejection, however, hasn't stopped the undrafted wide receiver from chasing a roster spot with the Buffalo Bills again this summer, and he's making it near impossible for anyone to overlook him.
After spending two seasons on the Bills' practice squad, and making three appearances as a gameday elevation in 2024, Shavers is attacking his third NFL training camp and making the case to be Buffalo's WR6.
Despite injuring his ankle, and leaving on a cart, during Practice No. 4, he missed minimal time and has earned increased admiration from his head coach and offensive coordinator. After going down on July 27, Shavers returned to practice on July 31.
"I trust Shaves. I think that's a word that is loosely thrown out. But when you have trust in a player and you know they're going to be where they need to be, when they need to be there, both from a quarterback and from a coordinator perspective, it makes our lives so much easier," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady. "He's a guy that's just continued to work. Look, he was hurt a couple of days ago, right? You guys saw kind of what happened to him, and he's not 100 percent, but he's like, I got to get out there, I got to practice."
Speaking a few days later, head coach Sean McDermott also used the word trust in his answer to a question about Shavers.
"He continues to make progress, continues to make plays. You know, the trust factor with him is, just goes up and up every year," said McDermott.
The toughness factor has been highly visible this summer, too.
"That guy is tough as nails. I mean, he is tough. He has an ankle sprain and he's back, what, the second or third practice, and he's out there limping around," said McDermott.
The head coach pointed to Shavers's effort during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1 as a prime example of the aforementioned toughness.
"The Red & Blue, in the warm-up period, he's running a slant, catches a ball one-handed, kind of still limps off. But he is tough as nails, and he's a true Buffalo Bill in that regard," said McDermott.
