Bills' starting tight end will 'do it the right way' during purposeful preseason

No longer on the non-football injury list, Buffalo Bills' TE Dawson Knox is following the plan

Ralph Ventre

Bills tight end Dawson Knox eyes in a one-handed catch over Dalton Kincaid during position drills during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. This was the first day Knox took part in camp with full pads on.
Bills tight end Dawson Knox eyes in a one-handed catch over Dalton Kincaid during position drills during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. This was the first day Knox took part in camp with full pads on. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dawson Knox knows what it takes to prepare for the rigors and challenges of the NFL season.

When the Buffalo Bills' tight end tweaked his hamstring prior to training camp kicking off, there was little doubt that Knox would do all the right things to get himself onto the field as soon as possible.

"Dawson was training the other day and tweaked it. He knows his body," said general manager Brandon Beane after the opening practice on July 23. "He knows this offense. He knows this team. He and Josh have a great rapport together. Until he's back out there you always have some concern, but I feel that the medical team, and him, have a good idea of what it's gonna take. Hopefully, get him back out there sooner rather than later."

The 28-year-old Knox, who started training camp on the non-football injury list, had been working off to the side with trainers daily until finally joining practice, albeit in a limited capacity, on July 31 at St. John Fisher University.

"It's one of those things you gotta take slow and do it the right way," said Knox in a brief interview with NBC's Rochester affiliate. "I didn't do much, but just being back out there with a helmet and shoulder pads on, being with the guys, participating in some of practice."

Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Knox, a 2019 third-round draft pick, is experiencing his seventh Bills' training camp, and he seemingly knows exactly what he wants to accomplish. The veteran tight end appeared happy to be in uniform for the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1 at Highmark Stadium.

RELATED: Sean McDermott still mulling QB Josh Allen's status for Bills' preseason opener

"Preseason is really just getting your legs under you, getting that game day routine down," said Knox during a media scrum captured by WGR 550 AM.

To that end, Buffalo's annual intensified Blue & Red practice serves an important purpose.

"Just getting the game day routine down, getting back out, doing a game day warm up, catching some balls before the game starts, and getting some live reps, definitely helps kind of shake the rust off of that game day routine before Week 1," said Knox.

No Bills' pass-catcher knows Allen better than Knox does. They have connected on 23 touchdown passes over the years, not including the six playoff TD receptions the tight end has made. Knox, who is also a key piece in the rushing attack, led all Bills' tight ends in offensive snaps last year.

As injuries pile up elsewhere for the Bills, the good news is their longtime reliable tight end is back in business.

tight end Dawson Knox pulls in a pass
Bills tight end Dawson Knox pulls in a pass deep in the end zone during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
